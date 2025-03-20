Rain worsens congestion at Causeway, woman faints in bus queue

The land crossings between Singapore and Malaysia, already experiencing congestion due to the March school holidays, has been further worsened by heavy rain.

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday (March 19), the Immigration Checkpoint of Authority (ICA) said that there was heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia.

ICA advised travellers to expect delays and to check traffic conditions before starting their journeys.

A commuter reportedly fainting while queuing for a bus at the Malaysia side of the Causeway, reported China Press on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel were seen attending to the woman, who was in between a line of other commuters.

In a statement on March 7, ICA previously said that they expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints due to the March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa.

Videos and photos shared on Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers showed hundreds of commuters queuing for buses at Woodlands Checkpoint.

"Blue buses have been blocking this road for half an hour, and the buses behind can't get through," one netizen said, referring to the tailback of stationery vehicles.

Others said that commuters can expect additional waiting times at the checkpoints of more than an hour.

The situation has also caused tempers to flare, with a video on Facebook posted on Wednesday showing two men arguing while waiting to board a bus.

The pair were seen shoving and push each other, with the dispute reportedly due to queue cutting.

Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands Checkpoint, said ICA on Thursday (March 20).

"Delays are expected, and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," they added.

