Raining inside lift? Chua Chu Kang Town Council to fix leaking roof following resident's complaint

It was raining — and not just outside it seemed.

After parking his vehicle on level three in a multi-storey carpark, a man went to take the lift and had a surprise waiting for him.

"The doors opened and I saw a water feature in the lift," said Stomp contributor Adrian.

"Unfortunately, it was not a feature but because the lift was leaking through the roof."

It happened on the evening of June 26 at the Block 146A Teck Whye Lane multi-storey carpark.

The Stomp contributor shared a 14-second video of himself at the carpark pressing the lift button and when the lift doors opened, it can be seen that the lift floor was flooded with water dripping from the ceiling.

In response to a Stomp query, a Chua Chu Kang Town Council spokesperson said it was aware of the water seeping into the lift.

"We have gone onsite and conducted joint inspections with the relevant agencies and contractors to resolve the issue. For the safety of our residents and users, the lift has since stopped operating," said the spokesperson.

"Our initial investigations revealed that water dripping into the lift is caused by heavy rain leading to blocked drains on the carpark rooftop, and rainwater spilling into the lift shaft."

The town council will build a new cover on the carpark rooftop this month to prevent water from accumulating and getting into the lift.

"Meanwhile, we will continue to maintain, monitor and conduct additional checks on the drainage of the carpark rooftop, to prevent any future water seepage into the lift shaft," added the spokesperson.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused during the rectification. We thank our residents for their patience and kind understanding as we seek to safeguard their safety and ensure the lift is safe before resuming operation."

