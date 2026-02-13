More prayer spaces for Muslims at mosques and other venues during Ramadan

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has taken steps to enable congregants to have a meaningful Ramadan experience this year by enhancing prayer capacity.

This year, Ramadan will begin at sunset on Feb 18 and end on Mar 20.

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims. During this period, they abstain from food, drink, and other indulgences during the daylight hours. The period of fasting concludes with the celebration of Hari Raya Puasa.

In an announcement on Friday (Feb 13), Muis said that mosques will provide a total of 110,000 prayer spaces each night for tarawih prayers, with dedicated spaces available for female congregants.

Tarawih is a nightly prayer performed during Ramadan.

In addition, 15,500 prayer spaces will also be available at up to 46 mosque-affiliated qaryahs — local Muslim community groups — each night throughout Ramadan for tarawih prayers.

According to Muis, this is an increase of almost 20 per cent from last year.

"These venues primarily serve elderly congregants and those with mobility considerations to have easier access to prayer spaces near their residence," Muis said.

It added that new qaryahs will be conducted this year at Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Pasir Ris, Punggol and Tengah.

Muslims can find out more information on tarawih prayers and locations, and other programmes and services such as porridge distribution and childminding on the Ramadan website.

