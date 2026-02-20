President Tharman joins Muslims to break fast as Muis announces $4.3m Ramadan support

Over 10,500 recipients will benefit from a $4.3 million Ramadan support package that was announced by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim on Friday (Feb 20) evening.

The announcement was made during a break fast (buka puasa) session with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Al-Mawaddah mosque in Sengkang.

According to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), the Ramadan support package comprises $3.5 million from zakat funds and $800,000 from fidyah contributions.

Zakat is an obligatory donation by Muslims as part of their faith, while fidyah is a religious compensation paid by Muslims who have missed fasts in Ramadan due to valid reasons and are unable to replace them.

These contributions are used to provide food and sustenance to the poor.

Speaking at the session on Friday, Assoc Prof Faishal explained that the measures are intended to help eligible recipients (asnaf families) worry less about food and proper nutrition.

"Zakat supports daily living needs, education, healthcare, and pathways to self-reliance. At its heart, it reflects our collective duty as a community to uplift one another," the acting minister said.

He also said that Muis is exploring "new ways" to make help more easily accessible and to reach more households, adding that it is reviewing and aligning its policies such as means testing criteria with national standards so that they can reach out and benefit more households.

'Efforts must be driven by values that unite us in purpose'

Assoc Prof Faishal also took the opportunity to encourage the Muslim community to work together to uplift and care for one another.

"Our efforts must be driven by values that unite us in our purpose," he said, pointing to this year's SalamSG Gives — a community programme that supports those in need through acts of giving and service — that was launched on Feb 7.

"SalamSG Gives exemplifies these values by bringing together over 100 volunteers at mosques across the north district for distribution.

"Working alongside mosques in other districts, this initiative will reach more than 500 households throughout Ramadan, helping families experience the joy of Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya together with the wider community," the acting minister said.

Muslims in Singapore will observe the holy month of Ramadan till March 20.

[[nid:729935]]

editor@asiaone.com