Over 10,500 beneficiaries get a lift for Ramadan through $4.3m support package

For Madam Lina (not her real name), plans for Hari Raya is about making sure her children experience the joy of celebration.

"I want my children to be able to experience Hari Raya. Even though two of them are autistic, they can still understand and feel the joy and atmosphere," she said.

The 49-year-old stay-home mum takes care of the two sons, aged 10 and nine, both of whom have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and are non-verbal.

For her husband, 45-year-old Ahmad (not his real name), preparing for Hari Raya has also not been easy as he is the sole breadwinner in a household of seven, and the mover brings home less than $2,000 a month.

Lina recalled how difficult the festive season had been in the past.

"There was a time when we didn't even have enough to cook for Hari Raya," she said.

But on Saturday (March 14), preparations for the festive season became a little easier for the family when volunteers arrived at their Yishun home with a bag filled with festive treats and Ramadan essentials.

The family was among residents who received the care packs as part of SalamSG Gives, an initiative that have benefited more than 1,100 households, including over 10,500 beneficiaries, across Singapore this Ramadan.

Volunteers delivered care packs containing festive treats such as raya cookies, along with items including a Ramadan reflection book, Raya greeting card, calendar, magnet and fidyah vouchers.

Lina said the vouchers included in the hamper would help the family prepare meals for the celebration.

"I am grateful that this has eased my burden a little bit... with the voucher, I can buy kitchen items and prepare Raya meals for my children," she said.

The care packs were delivered by 14 volunteers from Darul Makmur Mosque, who visited 27 households in Yishun as part of the final SalamSG Gives hamper distribution ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri next week.

Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim joined the distribution and interacted with volunteers and beneficiaries.

"The generosity shown by our Muslim community through zakat contributions reflects the true spirit of Islamic values — caring for one another and ensuring no one is left behind," he said.

Grassroots Advisers for Nee Soon GRC MPs K Shanmugam and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi were also present.

The distribution is part of SalamSG Gives, a programme under the broader SalamSG Ramadan movement, led by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

The outreach comes as Muis rolled out a $4.3 million Ramadan support package, benefitting more than 10,500 beneficiaries during the fasting month.

The amount represents an increase from last year’s Ramadan assistance of $3.08 million, which supported about 8,200 beneficiaries.

Funded through $3.5 million in zakat funds and $800,000 in fidyah contributions, the package provides financial assistance to low-income families, students, welfare home residents and other vulnerable groups in the community.

Zakat is an obligatory donation by Muslims as part of their faith, while fidyah is a religious compensation paid by Muslims who have missed fasts in Ramadan due to valid reasons and are unable to replace them.

Assoc Prof Faishal added: "As we observe this blessed month of Ramadan, I encourage all of us to continue this spirit of giving, whether through Zakat, Fidyah, or voluntary contributions. Your generosity uplifts individuals and families, while strengthening the institutions that serve our community.

"Every act of charity, no matter how small, deepens the bonds within our community and brings us closer to the values of compassion and social responsibility that Islam teaches us."

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shafiq.apandi@asiaone.com