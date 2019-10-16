Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear

Read also

An Mei Jia, 70, one of the affected residents told Shin Min Daily News that the rats suddenly popped up in the area in February.

An mentioned that she deals with the rodents by laying out rat poison and killing them whenever she sees them. To date, she has caught 27 rats.

"They scamper about in the corridor, no matter the time of day. They even run into my house at night. It's so noisy that I can't sleep in peace," An said in Mandarin.

Another resident, known only as Lee, told 8world.com that she is so afraid of the rats that she makes her footsteps louder and jangles her keys to scare them off whenever she returns home.

In an interview with 8world.com, the owner of the unit shrugged off her neighbours' complaints, saying that there were only "one or two" rats in her house.