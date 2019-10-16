Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear

PHOTO: 8world.com
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Oh rats! The sight of one is enough to send shivers down (most) people's spines. Now imagine having to live among them.

Some Clementi residents are at their wits' end after a rat infestation that started in February shows no signs of ending any time soon.

Residents of an HDB block along Clementi Avenue 5 pinpointed one particular unit on the fourth storey as the source of the pests, claiming that the owner had cluttered the corridor with miscellaneous items for years, reported local media.

A foul smell emanating from the unit in question has also forced all the neighbours on the same floor to keep their windows and doors shut.

An Mei Jia, 70, one of the affected residents told Shin Min Daily News that the rats suddenly popped up in the area in February

An mentioned that she deals with the rodents by laying out rat poison and killing them whenever she sees them. To date, she has caught 27 rats.

"They scamper about in the corridor, no matter the time of day. They even run into my house at night. It's so noisy that I can't sleep in peace," An said in Mandarin.

Another resident, known only as Lee, told 8world.com that she is so afraid of the rats that she makes her footsteps louder and jangles her keys to scare them off whenever she returns home.

ALSO READ: Residents told to shut windows, switch on fewer lights as black insect swarms return to Bukit Batok

In an interview with 8world.com, the owner of the unit shrugged off her neighbours' complaints, saying that there were only "one or two" rats in her house.

The owner, who remains unnamed, said that she does not live in the unit and claims that she tidies up the clutter along the corridor every day.

Residents have made repeated reports to Jurong-Clementi Town Council but the issue has yet to be resolved.

A resident, known only as Luo, said that the town council had previously sent a social worker to help clear the mess and counsel the homeowner. However, it wasn't long before the clutter began to build up again in the corridor.

Jurong-Clementi Town Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
HDB Pest control infestation

TRENDING

Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton&#039;s 50th-storey sky bridge
Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Rat-infested HDB unit in Clementi has neighbours living in fear
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
Former actress He Yong Fang regrets starving herself to look pretty
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you&#039;ll see today
This Korean guy attempting to order food in Mandarin is the funniest thing you'll see today
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Attacked for LGBT tweets, Tosh Zhang admits still learning to be public figure
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving
Man caught on video driving car on pavement in Yishun arrested for drink driving

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
Free entry into The Bubble Tea Factory, end of McDonald’s 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

Home Works

Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens

SERVICES