Recent death of 16-year-old not linked to Covid-19 vaccine, MOH clarifies after boy's obituary circulated on WhatsApp chat groups

SINGAPORE - The recent death of a 16-year-old boy was not linked to vaccination, the Ministry of Health clarified in a Facebook post on Wednesday (July 14).

It added that it was aware of "speculation in Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups" featuring an obituary that led to the conjecture that the teenager had died from a "vaccine-related severe adverse event".

That is why there was a need to clarify that the boy's demise referenced in these posts and messages were not vaccine-related, MOH added.

MOH had said on July 7 that it is investigating the possible causes behind a 16-year-old boy suffering cardiac arrest after a strenuous session of weightlifting, with the Covid-19 vaccine being a possible factor.

The Straits Times understands that the two cases are not related.

"We urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may add to the family's grief or cause public alarm unnecessarily," MOH said in its Facebook post.

The Straits Times understands the recent death is unrelated to the 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after a strenuous session of weightlifting, with the Covid-19 vaccine being a possible factor.

The Health Ministry had said the boy collapsed following a weightlifting session six days after his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine.

Associate Professor Kenneth Mak said on July 7 that the boy had lifted a weight that was almost twice his body weight, and that he had also been taking some supplements.

He has been in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital. No updates have been shared on the case so far, as investigations are still ongoing.

While the two cases are not related, the news of the other 16-year-old’s death has sparked much interest among the public, amid concerns of myocarditis among young people who have taken their Covid-19 jabs.

Myocarditis - which refers to the inflammation of the heart - and pericarditis - which refers to the inflammation of the outer lining of the heart, has been observed in 12 people so far.

Five of the cases occurred in adults aged 30 and above, two of whom are women. The other seven cases involved men aged below 30.

The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination has recommended that people avoid strenuous physical activity for at least a week after receiving either of their mRNA Covid-19 vaccine doses as a precautionary measure.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.