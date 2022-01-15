Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo nabbed for alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery

SINGAPORE - Charles Yeo, the chairman of the opposition Reform Party, was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 12) for alleged involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery, said the police on Saturday (Jan 15).

In a statement, the police added that they "categorically reject" claims made by Mr Yeo that investigations against him were "politically motivated".

"Neither are the allegations 'trumped up' for political reasons," said the police.

Earlier this week, Mr Yeo claimed on his social media accounts that he had spent 15 hours in lock-up on "trumped up and false" charges. He also accused the police of acting unprofessionally and said it was unusual that his phone and SIM card had been taken.

The police on Saturday confirmed that investigations were ongoing against Whitefield Law Corporation, where Mr Yeo works as a criminal defence lawyer.

Aside from Mr Yeo, another person - not identified by the police - was arrested on Wednesday after police reports were made against the law firm.

"The police had received at least four police reports involving four different clients of Whitefield Law Corporation, alleging forgery and/or criminal breach of trust," the police said.

"For the purpose of the investigations, Mr Charles Yeo's mobile telephone and SIM card were seized for forensic examination. The seizure was done in accordance with powers given to the police under the Criminal Procedure Code."

The police added that its officers have taken and will continue to take measures in accordance with the law to carry out investigations into the alleged criminal offences.

Mr Yeo was part of a Reform Party team that contested Ang Mo Kio GRC at the 2020 general election, garnering 28.09% of the votes as it lost to a People's Action Party slate led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Yeo had drawn attention during the hustings after clips of him struggling to deliver a speech for his party in Mandarin went viral online.

He said in a Facebook post on Thursday that a bail of S$35,000 had been set for his release.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code, he could face imprisonment of up to 20 years, in addition to a fine. The offence of forgery under Section 465 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of four years and/or a fine.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.