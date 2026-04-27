Registration open for BYD Singapore International Marathon; full marathon costs $188 for local runners

Sign-ups for the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by Adidas have begun on Monday (April 27).

The marathon which will be held on the morning of Dec 6 will cost $188 for local runners and $208 for international runners, lower than the $215 entry fee for the 2025 edition.

Registration fees for the half-marathon which will be held on the morning of Dec 5 are at $168 for local runners and $188 for international runners.

Meanwhile, the 10km run on the night of Dec 4 will cost $130 for local runners and $150 for international runners.

Registration ends on Sept 30 or when slots are fully taken up. There is a cap of 52,000 participants across all race categories, a dip from last year’s event which drew 55,000 runners.

Several runners have taken to BYD Singapore International Marathon’s Instagram page to complain of issues during registration.

Some of them said that their credit cards were charged multiple times despite being notified that their registration was unsuccessful due to payment issues.

"Was charged three times, but payment was unsuccessful. No notification on the registration," one of them said.

"This could be my first marathon, but the system is not systeming," another added.

Last month, Singapore International Marathon Pte Ltd (SGIMPL) was appointed as the new event organiser, alongside a refreshed identity and format that sees BYD and Adidas unveiled as the event's title and presenting sponsor respectively.

Standard Chartered Bank will serve as the official bank.

All three sponsors also hold naming rights to specific races within the programme: BYD Marathon, Adidas Half Marathon, and Standard Chartered 10km.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com