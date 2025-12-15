Registration now open: Changi Airport to hold free exhibition on upcoming Terminal 5

Detailed scale models and an interactive mural powered by artifical intelligence are some of what visitors can expect at a free exhibition of the upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5.

Organised by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG), T5 In the Making will be held from January 6 to March next year at the arrival hall of Terminal 3.

In a media release on Monday (Dec 15), the organisers said the exhibition will offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the "vision, design and innovations" of Terminal 5, which is slated to open in the mid-2030s.

There are five zones in the exhibition which highlights Changi Airport’s past and future — from the airport’s move from Paya Lebar to Changi, to a preview of T5’s design, scale and innovations.

Visitors can also find out how Changi Airport plans to harness technology to address challenges such as manpower constraints, ageing population and climate change.

They will conclude their visit by interacting with an artificial intelligence mural of how they imagine T5 can look like, as well as view detailed scale models of the upcoming terminal and the larger Changi East development.

While admission is free, access to the exhibition is available on a first-come first-served basis. The public can register for a visit slot at its official website. Walk-in visits will be accepted, subject to availability.

First announced in 2013, work on T5 was paused for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before resuming after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong broke ground in May.

Designed to handle about 50 million passengers a year, the mega terminal — as big as all four existing terminals combined — will double the size of Changi Airport and increase its annual passenger capacity from 90 million to 140 million.

