'We've confused boring with functioning': Entrepreneur criticises Singaporeans for idealising life abroad

A San Francisco-based Singaporean entrepreneur has stirred online debate with his remarks about Singaporeans confusing "boring with functioning" by idealising life abroad instead of appreciating the country.

In an Instagram video on June 13, Felix Lee, 28, claimed that Singaporeans are misled into thinking that life in foreign cities would be much rosier.

The video has been viewed 173,000 times, with more than 7,200 likes and over 550 shares as at Thursday (June 18).

"You are trading the best functioning city on earth for a Netflix version of London that doesn't exist," said the co-founder and CEO of mentorship platform ADPList, who relocated to San Francisco in February 2026 to expand his business.

In the video, Lee listed the many cons of living abroad starting with London, Britain being grey and rainy for nine months a year, on top of the high living cost, including rent of a single-bedroom flat costing around $4,000 a month, while public transport commuters in Melbourne experiencing lengthy delays of up to 40 minutes.

"We have confused boring with functioning," said Lee, adding that "we thought sterile means soulless."

He highlighted Singapore's safety, healthcare, internet reliability and government responsiveness as reasons why Singapore remains as the top choice to live in.

“Meanwhile, in Singapore, you tap on the MRT, the next train is in two minutes. You eat a Michelin-star meal for $6 at a hawker centre,” he said.

As Lee himself admitted, Singapore is "quite frankly the best".

'Go out, bring back goods to your people'

When asked by AsiaOne about the reason behind his decision to post the video in the first place, Lee shared that he loves Singapore and wanted Singaporeans to share the same sentiment as many are "always thinking to go overseas then leave home for good".

"I don't think that's the way, be proud, (instead) go out, bring back the goods to your people and the next generation."

Prior to relocating to San Francisco, Lee flew in and out of the city in the past two years after having lived in Singapore his entire life.

Lee also clarified that Singaporeans need to recalibrate the way clean, green and safe Singapore is being perceived, which equates to being boring and soulless.

Instead, he urged reapproaching the view differently, "almost like a high-functioning machine".

He added: "But Singapore is more like a high-functioning human, with stories and cultures, than a [mere] machine."

But with this patriotic drumbeating and chest-thumping expression online, does he see the irony whereby Singaporeans, such as himself, are still seeking opportunities far away from the city-state they call home?

"I, for one, certainly don't see it as an irony," Lee told AsiaOne, adding that "it is to be able go out and do something bigger ... then come home to contribute."

To him, it is important for more Singaporeans to share such vision and ideal.

"The Singaporean dream is much bigger than what we have today, and that we are able to strive more and pursue even the wildest dreams."

Netizens on the fence

Meanwhile the comments section has been filled with passionate views arguing for both sides.

"There are benefits in work life balance, job opportunities and work culture. This is why Singaporeans don't return," commented a Singaporean, who lives in Australia.

Another commenter said: "We appreciate how Singapore functions, but no country is perfect, and there are people who don’t get to thrive here."

"A cheap meal and a train ride solve practical needs. They don’t feed the soul," commented another netizen in response to Lee's arguments, adding that Singapore is "not for everyone".

Some have pushed back and expressed their deep appreciation for Singapore as home.

"We are not perfect, hot weather, no seasons, but I take it because I trade it for safety, reliability, efficien[cy]."

"I think the sexiest part of Singapore is that I can walk from my HDB [(flat) to the bus stop totally sheltered," shared another netizen in jest.

Another commenter pointed out the middle ground for all: "Let people live where they want to live, we all have different needs and standards ... period."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com