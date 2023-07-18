'Reserved, reserved!' Woman stands in parking lot outside Mustafa Centre and refuses to move

This woman had no reservations about reserving a parking lot with her body, even when a car tried to back into her.

In a video uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Monday (July 17), a woman can be seen standing in a parking lot outside Mustafa Centre to chope it and telling other drivers it was reserved.

"Reserved, reserved!" she could be heard shouting indignantly in response to questions by a driver who tried to reverse into the lot.

In the video, it could be seen that the woman entered the lot while a white van was pulling out of it, standing squarely in the middle of the space.

She then whipped out a mobile phone and began making a phone call.

As a car tried to reverse into the lot she stood on, she lowered her phone. At the same time, passengers in the vehicle realised that the woman wasn't moving from her spot.

Unable to take the lot from her and with cars forming a line behind them, the driver reluctantly left to find a different parking space.

While many users in the comments section expressed dismay towards the woman's actions, some also felt it was strange that she wanted this parking lot so badly.

"First time going Mustafa is it?" a user questioned. "[Doesn't she] know that there's a multi-storey carpark there?"

Another chimed in: "There's a lot of parking lots there, no need to spoil your day… Let her stand and think of how stupid and silly it is."

However, one user also suggested that there may be more to this than meets the eye.

"What if she has to chope because there are family members or persons in need?

"Come on, just give and take a bit, people," the user pleaded.

Incidents where people have reserved parking lots using their body are not uncommon, although many netizens are usually displeased by it.

On July 10, footage of a woman 'chope-ing' a parking lot in Chinatown gained attention after she unabashedly rapped her knuckles against a reversing car, warning the driver that the lot was taken.

Netizens weren't too happy with her actions: "I don't tolerate this, I would not care and just park [the vehicle] — she can call the police. The black car should have just parked, nothing wrong.

"Every video I see with this kind of situation, drivers all give in to the person who's 'chope-ing'. No one ever fights back. No wonder more [situations like this] happen."

