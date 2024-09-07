Residents upset over closure of void deck seating area due to misuse; town council promises review

The sitting area at the void deck of Block 346 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 is temporarily closed due to misuse of the space, but not all residents are standing for it.

Stomp contributor William said the area has been barricaded "for so many months" since last year and shared how it has inconvenienced residents.

He said: "I wrote in via OneService and brought up the matter to Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC). Do you all know what happened?

"Well, the reason given was that residents had complained about guys gathering in the night, talking loudly, drinking and smoking.

"Shouldn't the police be taking action against those that disturb and disrupt the peace of the residents? Why is there a need to barricade the area?

"Residents need the seats to wait for their friends for meetups or their rides to pick them up. It could also be a waiting point for people collecting items or helping to carry items up the lift, along with many other reasons.

"The police and town council members should know what those seats mean to residents. Why deprive them of using the seats, especially the elderly?"

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for AMKTC said it is aware of concerns regarding the seating area's "temporary closure".

"The decision to cordon off the area was made in response to complaints from residents about misuse of the space, including littering and rowdy behaviour, which have been disruptive to the community," explained the spokesperson.

"We understand that the closure may inconvenience some residents, and we are actively looking into reopening the seating area for public use.

"In the meantime, we will implement measures to address the concerns raised, such as installing educational banners and signages to remind users to keep noise levels down after 10.30pm and CCTV surveillance camera to monitor the area."

The town council will also request the police to step up patrols in the area during late hours.

The spokesperson added: "With the measures in place, we aim to make the seating area available for public use by next week."

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and seek the support of users to help maintain a clean and safe environment for our residents."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.