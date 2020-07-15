Resorts World Sentosa to retrench staff amid 'devastating impact' of Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Integrated resort operator Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will be laying off a significant number of staff as it struggles to cope with the impact to tourism brought about by Covid-19.

The Straits Times has contacted RWS to verify the number of staff retrenched.

In a statement on Wednesday (July 15), RWS said it has been streamlining its operational resources to stay agile and respond quickly to situations in the current "unpredictable climate".

"Over the past few months, we have reviewed all costs, eliminated non-essential spending, and reduced the salaries of management by up to 30 per cent," said RWS.

"In this latest round of review, we have made the difficult decision to implement a one-off workforce rationalisation. This decision was made after a thorough process of careful deliberation and consultation."

All affected workers will get "fair compensation". The vast majority of local staff have also been retained.

RWS said that it fully understands the difficulty and anxiety this means to affected team members and their families.

It said it is also committed to working with the Government to help identify new career opportunities for retrenched workers.

"Our human resources team is working closely with the Ministry of Manpower, Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union (AREU) and Singapore National Employers Federation to ensure the exercise is carried out in a responsible, transparent and sensitive manner," said RWS.

It has also worked with a multi-agency task force comprising AREU, NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), Public Service Division (PSD), Workforce Singapore (WSG) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to identify and match job openings to team members based on their skills and experience.

RWS added: "With the support and expedient assistance from the taskforce, at least two to three job opportunities have been successfully identified and shortlisted for every affected local team member."

In explaining the need to a review of its operations, RWS said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism industry.

"Its pervasive and lasting effects will accelerate shifts in the tourism industry that require significant adjustments by all travel and tourism players," it added.

"RWS will begin the journey to adapt and transform as we stand united with Singapore to weather this crisis and prepare for the recovery of Singapore's tourism."

