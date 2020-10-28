Results for PSLE, other national exams to be released online, handed out in smaller venues

Results for the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) and other national examinations will be released online and can be collected in person at smaller venues with Covid-19 safety measures in place, in light of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB), in a joint statement on Tuesday (Oct 27), said they “recognise that being able to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey for many students.”

”It gives them the opportunity to be with their classmates, and to consult their teachers on their next steps, if necessary.

"As such, arrangements will be made for school candidates to return to their respective schools on the day of the release of the results, to collect their results from their teachers personally,” the agencies said.

Tentative dates for 2020 PSLE results release

PHOTO: Facebook/moesingapore

The tentative dates for the release of 2020 PSLE results, as well as that for other national exams, were also announced.

National examination Tentative dates PSLE Nov 25 to 27, 2020 GCE N(A)/N(T) - Level Dec 17 to 21, 2020 GCE O-Level Jan 11 to 13, 2021 GCE A-Level Feb 19 to 23, 2021

“Due to operational factors, the exact dates can only be confirmed later, about one week before each actual results release day,” said MOE and SEAB.

Arrangements for the collection of 2020 PSLE results

Safe Management Measures (SMMs) will be in place at venues for collection of results. This year’s collection of results will be done in small groups in individual classrooms, instead of in large crowded venues like the school hall in previous years, to avoid congestion.

Candidates collecting their examination results will have to sign in via SafeEntry, and be screened for fever and flu-like symptoms.

ALSO READ: PSLE, O-Levels and other national exams to proceed with special arrangements amid Covid-19 pandemic

“As PSLE candidates, given their younger age, might need more support, one parent or guardian will be allowed to accompany [the students] to school to collect their results.

''The parents or guardians would need to wait at the designated common areas in the schools and observe the SMMs implemented, while [the student] receives the results in the classroom.

''For the collection of GCE-level examination results, only school candidates will be allowed entry into school premises,” the statement read.

Collection of 2020 PSLE results and those for other national examinations will be allowed in smaller venues with safe management measures in place. PHOTO: Facebook/moesingapore

As with current practice, private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The results slip and certificates will be mailed to the postal address provided by these candidates.

Arrangements to view examination results online

The agencies noted that students who are unwell or on Quarantine order, as well as those on other Covid-related notices on the day the results are to be released, should not return to school and are advised to view their results online instead.

The physical copy of their results can be collected from their respective schools at a later date.

Students may appoint a proxy to collect results

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in school may also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results, as well as the Secondary 1 Option Form, Joint Admissions Exercise Form, Polytechnic Foundation Programme form or Joint Intake Exercise form on their behalf.

“If they are unable to appoint a proxy to collect their results, they may contact their school for assistance to send the results and related forms to them,” the statement noted.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.