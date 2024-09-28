'It warms the heart': Retiree and other volunteers help fellow commuters during ongoing MRT EWL disruption

Singaporeans have often shown great resilience and togetherness during adversity.

Covid-19 was a good example, while the ongoing MRT disruption is proving no different.

As Singapore enters day four of disruptions to the East-West Line, stories have emerged of how some Singaporeans stepped up to help others, such as the taxi drivers who provided free rides to students sitting for their Primary School Leaving Examination.

Volunteers have also been seen at some bus stops in Jurong East and Buona Vista providing directions and help to commuters.

Caring Commuter Champions are ordinary commuters who volunteer to assist those in need during their daily travel on public transport.

AsiaOne saw one of them, 62-year-old Lim Eng Gek, standing near a bus stop today (Sept 28).

“I am retired, have the time, and am still able - so I signed up,” said Lim.

The retiree did so two months ago after seeing an advertisement during a MRT ride.

Lim is also a volunteer with the National Library Board and is training to become a Silver Generation Ambassador.

Caring Commuter Champions are required to complete a one-hour e-learning course jointly developed by the Public Transport Council and SG Enable, to be equipped with skills to assist commuters with various disabilities and conditions.

According to officials, 10 Caring Commuter Champions volunteered to help out from Friday to Sunday.

Lim was seen actively guiding commuters towards the bridging bus services.

She would also pay attention to people with disabilities and assisted them to get around safely.

When asked what motivated her to give up her time to help other commuters, she said, “It is the smile on people’s faces, people thanking you for being there, people knowing that you care. It warms the heart.”

An axle box which fell off a first-generation MRT train on Wednesday caused extensive damage to the train track and equipment between Clementi and Dover stations.

The Land Transport Authority has announced that SMRT is aiming to restore full train services on Monday.

Until then, free regular and bridging buses are available between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations.

READ ALSO: East-West Line MRT disruptions: SMRT staff assists autistic child, commuter helps elderly woman

editor@asiaone.com