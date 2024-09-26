Train disruptions: Taxis offering free rides to PSLE students near Jurong East MRT station

As train service disruptions on the East-West Line (EWL) stretch into the second day, some taxis offered free rides to affected students sitting for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) on Thursday (Sept 26).

Five Strides Premier taxis were spotted waiting near Jurong East MRT station at about 7am to ferry PSLE takers to nearby examination centres, reported 8world.

SMRT staff at the taxi stand that morning also shouted "are there any students here?" to alert them to the free rides.

Announcements urging students to head to the taxi stand were also played at the MRT station, according to Lianhe Zaobao. Students waiting for the free buses and bridging buses were also brought to the front of queues by SMRT staff.

Strides Premier taxi driver Wen Jinchang (transliteration), who was stationed at Clementi MRT station, said drivers had earlier received a message from the cab operator which asked those interested in ferrying PSLE students to wait at the affected MRT stations at 6.15am.

Wen said that there were five taxis offering free rides to PSLE takers waiting at each affected station.

At least two taxis successfully ferried passengers, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Some parents also sent their children to school early, so as to ensure they would not miss the examinations.

Zhang, whose child is taking the PSLE at Pioneer Primary School, told 8world they left their home 20 minutes earlier than usual to catch the shuttle train from Lakeside to Boon Lay before switching to the regular train service to Pioneer station.

"There'll definitely be a lot of commuters today and we might not be able to get a taxi... so we left home earlier," said the parent.

Zhang and his child arrived at the school at about 6.50am. Most of the PSLE candidates at Pioneer Primary School arrived at about 6.45am.

The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board had said on Wednesday that candidates will not be penalised for being late and will be given the full duration of the paper if they reach the examination centre before the paper ends.

The English Language Paper 1 and Paper 1 were held from 8.15am to 9.25am and from 10.30am to 12.20pm respectively.

