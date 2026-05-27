'Retrenchment is part of corporate life': Woman recalls sudden layoff, uncertainty in job search

A surprise early morning calendar invite in May signalled the abrupt end of her job, leaving her confidence shattered.
The 29-year-old former brand manager with a multinational company, who wished to be known only as Yuang, said she and her colleagues were asked to attend a meeting with their bosses the same morning.
"When it [the announcement] first happened, it really hit my confidence. Three departments in my office were affected, and there were no hints whatsoever," Yuang told AsiaOne.
"Months of routine work, secret projects — it all made sense. When I spoke to HR following the news, they told me that retrenchment was part of corporate life," she recalled.
"The thing is, the business is actually growing year on year. My guess is that they are just freeing up more capital for other projects at headquarters."
Despite the setback, Yuang said her colleagues were supportive, forming informal networks to check in on each other and provide job referrals.
Reflecting on the emotional toll of the retrenchment, Yuang said she had hoped to spend many years at her former company.
"I thought [the company] would be a place where I could spend years because of the salary and how hard I worked to get where I [was]. Now, everything I had planned feels like it has to wait," she added.
Yuang pointed out that while the severance package provides some relief, recovery remains difficult amid a climate of corporate downsizing.
Companies adjusting hiring strategies
[[nid:728705]]
xingying.koh@asiaone.com