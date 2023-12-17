'Revolting stench': Shopper dismayed after finding maggots in eggs bought from FairPrice

Where was the smell coming from?

It turned out the "revolting stench" in the FairPrice delivery was from the eggs.

Stomp contributor Chng had received the online order on Dec 3 at 9am.

"Upon opening the delivered items, a revolting stench led me to the discovery of a significant infestation of worms on the eggs," said the Stomp contributor, who shared a video of the "distressing incident".

"This not only constitutes a grave violation of basic hygiene standards but also poses a severe health risk to my family.

"I believe that such incidents need to be brought to public attention to highlight the importance of maintaining food safety standards."

The Stomp contributor added that the carton of 30 Pasar fresh eggs and all other food items surrounding it were discarded.

In response to a Stomp query, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said the company is dedicated to upholding high standards for food safety and quality.

"We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure these standards are maintained," added the spokesperson.

"We have provided a full refund to the customer and resolved the issue. Customers may return or exchange unsatisfactory products at the same store of purchase with the receipt."

In a similar incident in February this year, a woman found maggots crawling in a carton of eggs she had just bought from Sri Mini Mart at Block 431 Yishun Avenue 1.

