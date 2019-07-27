Rich economies like Singapore should not be labelled 'developing countries', says Trump in call for WTO reform

The American delegation, led by US President Donald Trump, having lunch with Singapore's leaders, led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, at the Istana, on June 11, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Singapore and other rich countries are unfairly taking advantage of their self-declared status as developing countries to gain preferential treatment in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 26) in a call for the WTO to change its approach on the developing country label.

“The WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

In a memo, Mr Trump directed US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to stop treating such countries as developing countries for the purposes of the WTO, if it deemed that they had not made substantial progress towards reform within 90 days.

The memo primarily took aim at China for gaming the system by benefiting from unfair trade benefits while having weaker commitments compared to other WTO members, but also highlighted 10 other rich economies whose developing-country designations it said were "patently unsupportable in light of current economic circumstances.”