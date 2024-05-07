Rider from Singapore claims fuel from JB kiosk contaminated with water, causing bike's breakdown

Shortly after refuelling his Singapore-registered motorbike at a petrol station in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, a man found himself stranded when the vehicle suddenly stopped running and could not be restarted.

With the help of some Good Samaritans, he towed the bike to a nearby workshop, where he and a mechanic discovered that water had gotten into his fuel tank.

Taking to Facebook on Monday (May 6), Herwan Yusoff claimed that there was water in the V-Power petrol he had pumped from the Shell petrol station along Jalan Wong Ah Fook at around 2pm last Sunday.

He also posted a picture of the fuel drained from his motorbike, and said that there's a layer of water at the bottom of the container.

Herwan wrote: "The mechanic mentioned that this wasn't the first time such an incident occurred, especially after heavy rain. It seems that the storage tank at the station might have a leak, allowing water to seep in during storms.

"This could have caused serious damage to my bike if left untreated."

Imploring the petrol station to "step up and inspect your storage tank", Herwan also warned other motorists to be cautious when fuelling petrol at the kiosk.

"Just imagine the frustration, wasted time, and money spent fixing this problem. Not to mention the potential damage to my bike caused by water-contaminated fuel," he said.

"I'll definitely avoid this station in the future."

Water in fuel tank can destroy engine

According to Torque Singapore, water in the fuel tank of vehicles can destroy or severely damage its engine.

High water content in the fuel tank will prevent combustion inside the cylinder, and the water will also cool the cylinder walls and cause non-uniform contraction and expansion, leading to further damage.

If there is water in the fuel tank, the fuel will appear darker and emit a foul smell, according to insurance company Tata AIG.

Motorcyclists will also face issues regarding ignition, acceleration and abrupt stops. They should immediately drain the fuel tank and top it up with fresh petrol.

AsiaOne has reached out to Herwan and Shell petrol station for more information.

