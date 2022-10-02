RIP Jordans, Gucci: Singapore F1 concert revellers' expensive footwear ruined by mud at Padang

Here's a piece of life advice your mum might not have told you: do not wear white shoes on a rainy day, and especially not when it's at the Formula One (F1) outdoor concert.

Despite torrential rain pouring down on Saturday (Oct 1) — the second day of the three-day Singapore Grand Prix weekend — many F1 concert ticket-holders evidently didn't get the memo.

It wasn't so much a mosh pit as a mud pit at the concert venue, with the rain turning much of the Padang's grassy landscape into mush.

"Mud bath at F1," wrote one TikTok user.

More than a handful of users on the video sharing platform lamented the sad situation yesterday evening, where slippers got stuck to the mucky ground and wet soil got on everywhere, and we mean everywhere.

Footage from a TikTok user showed a reveller's bare legs and clothes splattered by mud. Others gave up completely and walked around barefoot — which is probably a good idea.

"Don't wear white shoes, light-coloured clothing and long bottoms," wrote user Cvlsx, who was among several who posted "public service announcements" warning about the muddy situation.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Cvlsx

Many commenters commiserated with concert-goers and their ruined footwear — expensive Nikes and Hermes included.

♬ 芭比q了 - 邓家忠 @shinaemily Before y’all come at me, i didn’t expect the place to be so muddy and before i left home i was deciding between white shoes / this sandals … either ways it’s gonna end up this way too 🤡 #f1singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Huasze

"That guy with the Jordans RIP," wrote one.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/daisylovez

But of course, some saltiness prevailed.

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/Cvlsx

With just one remaining night to the F1 concert and race, there's still time to weatherproof yourselves by donning boots or your cheapest pair of shoes, as advised by TikTok users. Or just throw caution to the rain, why don't ya.

And those of us not lucky enough to catch Greenday or The Kid LAROI in concert tonight at the Padang, you could consider joining these guys instead.

candicecai@asiaone.com