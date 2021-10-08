Risky road behaviour: In-line skater seen travelling in opposite direction of traffic in Tampines

An in-line skater who was spotted travelling against the flow of traffic has sparked an online debate about the risks of this mode of transportation on the road.

In a video shared on Facebook on Wednesday (Oct 6), it shows the person heading towards the direction of Tampines North Community Club. With a taxi travelling on the right-hand side, they then turned to use pedestrian crossing before resuming his journey.

It is unclear from the 15-second clip if the in-line skater was wearing safety gear.

Reactions from netizens are mixed. Some felt the in-line skater is a safety risk on the road, while others felt this mode of transportation is "not an offence".

AsiaOne has reached out to the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) for comment on this incident.

In 2019, two in-line skaters were spotted on public roads and sparked debate on alternative modes of transportation.

According to LTA, under the Active Mobility Act, only cyclists and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) riders are allowed to ride on roads, except for expressways and road tunnels. Under the Road Traffic Act, it is mandatory for cyclists and PAB riders to wear a helmet when riding on roads.

