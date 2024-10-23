River Valley High School slashing: Teen loses appeal for shorter jail term

SINGAPORE — The Court of Appeal on Oct 23 upheld the sentence of 16 years' jail that was handed down to a teenager who killed his schoolmate at River Valley High School with an axe in 2021.

Singapore's highest court dismissed the teen's appeal for a jail term of between eight and 10 years.

The assailant, who cannot be named for legal reasons as he committed the crime when he was 16 years old, had initially faced a murder charge.

It was later reduced to a charge of culpable homicide after he was found to be suffering from major depressive disorder at the time of the killing.

He had pleaded guilty to the reduced charge on Dec 1, 2023 and was sentenced to 16 years' jail by the High Court.

At his appeal on July 1, his lawyer argued the High Court judge had failed to give sufficient weight to the teen's mental disorder in meting out the manifestly excessive sentence.

Sunil Sudheesan had argued his client had been in the depths of depression when he formed the irrational plan, and so his culpability needed to be calibrated in that context.

The teen, who was suffering from depression, had hatched a plan to slash people in the school, so the police would shoot him to death.

He bought several weapons, including a combat axe, between March and April in 2021.

On July 19, 2021, the then-16-year-old left his classroom and waited in the toilet, armed with the axe, and repeatedly slashed Ethan Hun, 13.

The two schoolboys did not know each other.

There was previously a gag order on the victim's name, but this was lifted by the High Court at the request of Ethan's parents.

They had forgiven the assailant, and said that even though they were heartbroken, they wanted everyone to remember Ethan for his goodness, kind heart and peace-loving nature.

During the appeal on July 1, Sudheesan said his client's irrational plan was also informed by snuff videos — graphic videos showing actual scenes of human death — that the teen had watched.

Following the incident, the teen fully recovered from his depression, which has been in remission since September 2022, the lawyer added.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Andre Chong had argued there was significant responsibility on the teen's end, having decided to watch snuff videos when his rationality was not affected.

The DPP had argued had the teen not consumed these videos, he would not have had suicidal thoughts.

He added the teen knew he was depressed, had refused to seek help, and should have known to have been on guard against such material.

This article was first published in The Straits Times.