River Valley High School slashing: Teen's murder charge reduced to culpable homicide

SINGAPORE - A teenager accused of killing his River Valley High School (RVHS) schoolmate in 2021 had the murder charge he was facing reduced to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Friday (Feb 24).

The 18-year-old boy cannot be named as he was 16 years old when he allegedly committed the offence.

Those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

According to court documents, the teen used an axe to repeatedly slash the neck, head and body of a 13-year-old boy inside a toilet at RVHS between 11.16am and 11.44am on July 19, 2021.

The case has been adjourned to April 6.

ALSO READ: Sec 4 student from River Valley High charged with murder of schoolmate took O levels in remand

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.