Road rage in Choa Chua Kang: Motorcyclist smashes taxi's windows after being honked at

Many road users don't like being honked at but they seldom get this aggressive.

An enraged motorcyclist at Keat Hong Close was recently filmed smashing the windows of a taxi with his helmet after the cabby allegedly honked at him for moving slowly.

The road rage incident, filmed by one of the taxi passengers, was uploaded on ROADS.sg Facebook page on Monday (Oct 11).

The clip soon went viral with over 161,000 views and 1,200 shares. However, the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

As he struck his helmet at the taxi's hood, the motorcyclist spurted Hokkien expletives at the cabby.

That did little to frighten the taxi driver and he chose to stay calm, as he said "Video for me, video for me," to his passengers in the backseat.

As the motorcyclist walked around the taxi, the male passenger called the police, saying: "There's someone very aggressive with my taxi driver. We are in the taxi now. The person just smashed the car window and we are inside.

"I've got a baby inside, can you [send help] faster?"

On Tuesday, another video of the incident emerged on social media. This 41-second clip showed that the taxi's side-view mirror was completely destroyed by a single swing of the motorcyclist's helmet.

In the video, a child was heard asking two adults: "Can we send him to the police?"

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has also reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information.

ALSO READ: Fast and (very) furious: Car chases Porsche that sped off after collision in Hougang

amierul@asiaone.com