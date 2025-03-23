From RSAF to flying uber-rich on private jets: 70-year-old pilot now volunteers to fly rescue animals all over the US

SINGAPORE - He has gone from being a helicopter pilot with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to flying the uber-rich with American private jet company NetJets.

Now, US-based retiree David Tan spends his time transporting rescue animals from kill shelters to prospective foster homes across the US.

The 70-year-old Singaporean is one of over 6,000 volunteer pilots at Pilots N Paws, an American non-profit organisation that serves as a virtual hub connecting rescue organisations and volunteer pilots.

Animal rescue groups sign up with Pilots N Paws and put out a call when there is a need for animal transportation.

Mr Tan also works independently with rescuers who contact him directly.

In the 13 years since he started with Pilots N Paws, he has flown more than 420 rescue dogs, 42 cats, three goats, one pot-bellied pig and a bat in his 20-year-old Aermacchi SF-260, a two-person Italian light aircraft.

He tells The Straits Times via Zoom from his home in Madison, Wisconsin, that it is rewarding flying animals, even if the costs of these flights are all out of his own pocket.

"It got a bit too stressful flying private jets," says Mr Tan, adding that the joy of seeing abandoned animals find their forever home outweighs the monetary benefits.

"I love flying and it is a skill that needs constant practising," says Mr Tan, who left RSAF in 1988 after a 15-year service.

"Instead of going out on my own and boring holes in the sky just to accumulate flight hours, I might as well do something meaningful when I fly."

The avid flier and animal lover read about Pilots N Paws in a trade aviation magazine in 2012 and decided to register with the organisation.

Whenever Mr Tan had pockets of time between "flying all over the US, the Caribbean and Mexico" for NetJets, he would fly rescue animals from the Southern states, where there are more abandonments and strays, to the Midwest states where he is based.

He quit NetJets in 2019 after almost 20 years with the company.

Each rescue mission is often split into different legs of about 400km and the animal will be handed off to another volunteer pilot like an "animal relay".

One would expect the animals, particularly dogs, to get frisky on board, but Mr Tan insists that throughout his years of ferrying the four-legged creatures, none caused any problems.

"They can be very rumbustious, but most of them are calm when I carry them over the plane's canopy and into the back," says Mr Tan.

The maximum he can fit is three to four medium-sized pooches, each weighing about 18kg.

Because of space constraints and having to lift them into the plane, the pilot does not carry large dogs.

He adds: "My plane is small and cages don't fit. The dogs will be harnessed and tethered to seat belts in the aircraft."

However, one memorable flight saw him manage nine dogs. The two-hour journey took place in October 2020, when he flew a mother dog and her eight puppies from St Louis, Missouri, to Valparaiso, Indiana.

"The babies didn't run all over the place," he says. "They liked hiding at the back, although a couple occasionally went up front."

Mr Tan adds that his furry passengers always doze off after he starts the engine.

"I don't know why. Maybe the sound puts them to sleep. Most missions are very chill."

Some dogs also like to take the front seat and rest their heads on his lap. While he seldom gets feline passengers, those that come his way are feral and have to be caged.

He adds: "Sometimes, I wish the dogs would stay awake and sit up, so I can take more photos with them. But they are the clients. They do what they want to do."

Mr Tan tries to fly once a week with one or two animals. "I won't get enough practice if I fly once a month," he reasons.

His love for flying started with lessons from what is now known as Cambridge Aero Club, when he was a student at The Leys School in Cambridge, England. He attained his private pilot licence when he was 18.

After leaving RSAF at 34, he moved to the US to further his studies, earning a business degree from Georgia Institute of Technology and later a JD-MBA degree from Emory University.

His Malaysian wife went with him to the US at the same time to pursue higher education as well. She is currently working in academia.

The couple, who have no children, adopted four cats: two Siamese cats named Oliver and Stelio in July 2011 and August 2013, and two domestic shorthairs named Puck and Giallo in December 2011 and July 2024.

Mr Tan once worked for a personal injury lawyer, but did not enjoy the experience. He then found a job flying cargo in Hawaii and also had a short stint as a flight instructor before joining NetJets.

Having his own plane also makes it easier for the couple to travel around the country for holidays. His wife, who is in her 60s, travels frequently to attend conferences. "It is more convenient to fly her there than booking a commercial flight," says Mr Tan, adding that the hangar is only 4.8km from their home.

But he admits it is not cheap to take his Aermacchi SF-260 out for the animal rescue missions.

"A trip typically costs about US$160 (S$214) an hour. I will take off from Madison to where I am to pick up the dog, turn around and take it to its destination, then eventually back to my home," says Mr Tan, adding that a trip may take about four to five hours.

There is also the cost of plane ownership. The annual inspection fee is about US$5,000, excluding plane parts. The insurance premium for the plane is US$7,000 a year and the cost of hangar rental is US$2,000 yearly.

"Then there are variable costs such as aviation fuel, which is about US$5.50 per gallon (3.8 litres)," he adds.

"While the operating expense is not low, flying is a perishable skill and I need to keep doing it," says Mr Tan, explaining that there is no age limit to flying and he only needs to pass a basic medical test annually.

He adds: "There is also no end to rescuing the animals. The rescue organisations are trying their best to save as many as possible. I'm just doing my small part to help."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.