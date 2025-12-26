Award Banner
RSAF helicopter airlifts unwell cruise ship passenger to SGH

The patient is reportedly conscious and in a stable condition.
The Republic of Singapore Air Force's Rescue 10 was activated to evacuate a cruise ship passenger to the Singapore General Hospital on Friday (Dec 26) morning.
PHOTO: Republic of Singapore Air Force
December 26, 2025

A cruise ship passenger was airlifted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on Friday (Dec 26).

The RSAF's search-and-rescue unit Rescue 10 was activated on Friday morning to evacuate a passenger onboard a cruise ship who required urgent medical attention, the RSAF said in a Facebook post at 1.14pm on the same day.

"The patient was safely evacuated to SGH for treatment and was reported to be conscious and in a stable condition," the post read.

The rescue was coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre under the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. 

RSAF maintains a 24/7 unit, callsign Rescue 10, to respond to life-saving missions at short notice. 

They are often scrambled to evacuate personnel who require immediate medical attention to hospitals, including from onboard civilian vessels in the vicinity of Singapore.

The aircraft used, a H225M medium lift helicopter, achieved full operational capability in April 2024.

According to Singapore's Ministry of Defence, it has a range in excess of 400nm (740km). 

