RSAF H225M search and rescue helicopter airlifts ship crew to SGH

The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) search-and-rescue unit airlifted a crew member from a vessel at sea to hospital on Saturday (Feb 14) afternoon.

AsiaOne understands that a Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter took off from Sembawang Air Base around 2.30pm, and was later tracked on FlightRadar24 east of Peninsula Malaysia, over the South China Sea.

"The casualty was successfully evacuated and transported to Singapore General Hospital, where he was reported to be conscious and in stable condition," RSAF said in a Facebook post later in the evening.

"We wish him a speedy recovery, and salute our RSAF aircrew and healthcare workers who are always ready 24/7 to save lives."

Rescue 10, a 24/7 unit, is often scrambled to evacuate people who need immediate medical attention to hospitals, including from civilian vessels in the vicinity of Singapore.

On Feb 8, the unit was activated during the Singapore Airshow to evacuate a crew member on board a vessel at sea.

[[nid:729538]]

editor@asiaone.com