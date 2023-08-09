RSAF scrambles F-16 fighter jets after Malaysian chopper flies near Changi Airport

Two F-16 fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) were scrambled on Wednesday afternoon at around 12:40pm in response to a Malaysia-registered helicopter that flew over the Singapore Strait east of Changi Airport.

The two jets were subsequently stood down after "ensuring that our security was not compromised", said RSAF in a Facebook post today.

"Preliminary checks indicate that the helicopter is of a civilian type and registered to a foreign company," RSAF added.

"A big thank you to our air and ground crew who are ever-ready to defend our skies. Salute!"

Operations at Changi Airport were affected for about 40 minutes, between 12.50pm and 1.28pm, reported CNA.

The Ministry of Defence had previously said that on average, RSAF fighter aircraft are deployed to investigate and deal with 350 potential air threats each year.

ALSO READ: 'Potential air threat' on 9/11: RSAF scrambles F16 fighter jets in response

desmondng@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.