JB-Singapore RTS Link: First train pulls into Woodlands North, operations to begin end-2026

Nearly six weeks after the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project team celebrated a testing milestone when it completed their first train dynamic run, there's reason to celebrate again.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 4) night, the Land Transport Authority shared that the first RTS Link train had arrived in Woodlands North station that afternoon.

"This marks another major milestone in our journey towards seamless cross-border travel," wrote Singapore's transport regulator.

According to LTA, the RTS Link train was conducting a scheduled train demonstration.

It added that final preparations are underway, with the RTS Link on track to begin operations by the end of this year.

Once passenger service begins, the 4km shuttle from Woodlands North station to Bukit Chagar station will operate at a maximum speed of 80kmh and can accommodate up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

[[nid:728643]]

editor@asiaone.com