'Rushed' timeline claims: ELD says there's ample time for presidential hopefuls to file applications

SINGAPORE — There has been ample time for prospective presidential candidates to submit their applications for eligibility, and to prepare to contest, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

It noted that applications for the certificate of eligibility for the upcoming presidential election had been open since June 13, with forms available on the ELD's website on the same day.

ELD had also encouraged prospective candidates to submit their applications early.

ELD's statement comes after one of the presidential hopefuls, former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, had criticised what he felt was a short timeframe leading up to the presidential election.

Noting that there are only 10 days between Nomination Day and Polling Day — excluding Cooling-off Day, when campaigning is prohibited — Mr Tan had said on Monday that this was not enough time for him to convey his message to voters.

The day before, he had posted online saying that the presidential election "is very rushed".

"This does not allow sufficient time for the approved candidates to come to an agreement to avoid splitting the votes of their common supporters," he added.

He said it takes time to print materials, so he would have to do so in advance, with the risk of being ineligible for the contest and having his money wasted.

Separately, the media team for another presidential hopeful, entrepreneur George Goh, 63, had also in its response to the issuance of the Writ, said it hoped the decision by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) on the candidates' eligibility would be made sooner rather than closer to the deadline.

"This would help the eligible candidates prepare properly for the campaign," it said in a statement.

So far, all four presidential hopefuls — former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, Mr Goh, Mr Tan, and former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75 — have said that they had submitted their application forms.

ELD also noted on Wednesday that various prospective candidates had expressed and publicised their interest in running for the presidency, as well as conducted outreach and engagements with the public and media since June, even before they applied for the certificate of eligibility.

It said that to be fair to all prospective candidates, the application for the certificate of eligibility closes on Aug 17, five days after the issuance of the Writ of Election, excluding Sunday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the Writ of Election on Aug 11, following which ELD announced that Aug 22 would be Nomination Day and Sept 1 would be Polling Day, if there is a contest.

ELD said that the PEC will deliberate on all applications submitted before the deadline and inform applicants of their decision.

It added that while the PEC's decision must be announced no later than Aug 21, the day before Nomination Day, the PEC may inform applicants of the outcome once a decision on their eligibility has been taken.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.