S-hook lady goes on rant after her GrabFood drinks were not only undelivered but discarded on the ground

A botched GrabFood delivery may leave some disgruntled but for Lerine Yeo — better known as the S-hook lady — her delivery was handled so badly that she couldn't hold back ranting about it on Facebook.

Taking to her Facebook on Sunday (April 24), Yeo expressed her discontent towards GrabFood and Grab for allegedly dumping her order of Starbucks drinks all over a pathway near the condo unit she was at.

"I don't usually like to post [about] people on [this] page but it really pissed me off when one acts with no integrity," Yeo said in a Facebook post.

Yeo, a Facebook Live seller and influencer, is known for viral clips of her attempting to sell an S-hook to her audience in iconic Singlish style back in 2018.

Recounting the incident, Yeo said she had a gathering with her friends on Saturday night and had placed an order for seven cups of Starbucks drinks.

After some time, however, Yeo noticed that the order was marked 'delivered' but she did not receive anything.

Worried, she attempted to contact the driver and Grab but there were no responses.

"We were still worried if the driver had lost his way, or [if] anything [had happened] to him," Yeo explained on her post.

The next day, she said that she discovered empty Starbucks cups and cupholders strewn across a pathway near her condo.

The order code written on the cups, GF-444, and the total number of cups ordered were the same as hers.

"It really angers me not because of the money I have wasted but [because the delivery person is] running away from mistakes," wrote an upset Yeo.

Mistakes are always forgivable, she posted, so long as the individual has the courage to admit them.

Responding to Yeo's Facebook post, Grab requested for additional information from her and said they will be conducting an investigation.

In a reply today (April 25) on her Facebook post, Grab said that "the help centre team [had] resolved this yesterday" and to "please let us know if you need further assistance".

Grab declined to reveal details of the investigations, punishments or conclusions stemming from this incident, maintaining that it would be "kept internal" when Yeo asked on the Facebook post.

When contacted by AsiaOne, a Grab spokesperson said: "We apologise for the inconvenience and poor experience that our consumer faced. We are thoroughly investigating the matter."

AsiaOne has also reached out to Yeo for comment.

