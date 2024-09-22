SAF deploys nearly 50% more personnel for largest overseas exercise in Australia

SHOALWATER BAY, AUSTRALIA - There were tearful scenes at Changi Airport when Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Rohaizeman Sulaiman left for reservist on Wednesday (Sept 18).

"My kids cried and asked why I had to go so far away from them for so long," the 39-year-old told AsiaOne at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia.

"I'm very thankful that my wife has been very supportive, she has been holding the fort to take care of them."

Father of two Rohaizeman is one of the 6,200 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel who are involved in Exercise Wallaby - the SAF's largest unilateral overseas exercise.

Exercise Wallaby kicked off on Sept 8 and will run until Nov 3.

With an increase from six to nine weeks, this year's edition is also the longest since it started in 1990.

Despite missing home and family, Rohaizeman said that the experience of training overseas has been an "eye-opening" experience.

The regimental sergeant major at 33rd Combat Service Support Battalion, who last participated in Exercise Wallaby in 2010, is returning to Singapore in two days.

Rohaizeman said: "[The mood of my men] has been quite positive. They are happy with the weather here - it's hot in the day and cool at night.

"We had a mini party last night and they all enjoyed themselves…. I think if you ask them to go to [Exercise Wallaby] again, they would. The bond they forged here is something I will cherish."

The longer exercise this year allows more units and soldiers, up to 50 per cent more than previous editions, to participate in a vast training space about four times the size of Singapore, said Colonel Lim Han Yong, the SAF lead for Exercise Wallaby 2024.

The large-scale event involves about 490 assets from the Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) over three training frames.

"This allows the three services to conduct realistic joining training in a scale, scope and complexity that cannot be replicated in Singapore," he added.

The Singapore Army and the RSAF will carry out integrated operations including close air support, underslung and troop lift operations, among other activities.

This year, servicemen from SAF's newest service, the Digital and Intelligence Service, will also take part.

Featuring Apache helicopters, Leopard tanks

The first frame of Exercise Wallaby, which will end on Sept 26, comprises RSAF assets such as the H225M helicopters, CH-47F chinooks and AH-65D Apache attack helicopters.

Another highlight will feature the Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle participating in live-firing with the Leopard 2SG tanks for the first time.

The second frame of the exercise runs from Sept 27 to Oct 14, featuring the Singapore Army's Guards and SAF Transport units, RSAF's aircraft, Ground Based Air Defence assets and Air-Land Tactical Control Centre.

The third frame is from Oct 15 to Nov 3, and it involves the Singapore Army's Infantry, Armour, Army Intelligence, the RSAF's aircraft and others.

Several full-time national servicemen also spoke to AsiaOne about their excitement about travelling to Australia for the large-scale event.

Hunter operator Corporal Harith Sabarudin, 22, said: "My parents were concerned about the uneven terrain, so they told me to be careful and just watch out for that.

"My friends have asked me what it's like to train in other countries. I shared with them bit by bit, because I need enough sleep to follow the SAF safety procedures."

Meanwhile, Third Sergeant Ryan Chia from the 38th Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers has a personal message for his family.

"Hello, mummy, daddy and sister. I'm doing well in Australia," began the 19-year-old. "Don't worry about me. I'll be back home in two days to give you a warm hug."

