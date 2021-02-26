SAF regular, 39, dies after training in Kranji Camp

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died Friday morning (Feb 26).

The 39-year-old had felt unwell after completing his own physical training in Kranji Camp, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

He was evacuated to Kranji Camp Medical Centre before he was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital via ambulance at 8.50am. However, he suffered a cardiac arrest en route and resuscitative efforts were administered immediately.

The ambulance arrived at NUH at 9.10am and the serviceman was pronounced dead at 10.58am.

In the statement, the Ministry of Defence and the SAF extended their condolences to the family of the late serviceman, saying "The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief".

