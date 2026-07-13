SAF to conduct military training exercise in Kallang area from July 13 to 14

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be conducting a military training exercise in the Kallang area from July 13 to 14.

In an announcement posted on its social media on Sunday (July 12) afternoon, the Singapore Army said that the exercise will take place from 6pm on Monday to 5.30am on Tuesday.

It added that the exercise will take place in the vicinity of Kallang, Kallang Wave Mall and Old Kallang Airport.

"Members of the public may observe increased military activities and hear loud sounds due to helicopter operations, as well as the use of blanks and pyrotechnics during the exercise," the advisory stated.

For the public's safety, the exercise area will be cordoned off, but vehicular traffic will not be affected, according to the SAF.

The public is advised not to be alarmed and to keep clear of the cordoned off areas.

The exercise comes just slightly under four weeks before Singapore celebrates its 61st birthday, which will be held at the National Stadium.

Both the SAF and police regularly conducts such exercises as part of their operational readiness training, and to test and validate responses to terrorist threats.

Earlier in May, agencies held a joint counter-terrorism exercise, codenamed Exercise Nexus Resolve 2026.

It involved over 1,000 personnel from the police, SAF, Singapore Civil Defence Force, and key aviation stakeholders including Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

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editor@asiaone.com