'Safety is our priority': MBS cancels final dragon drone show due to mechanical issues

SINGAPORE – Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is cancelling its final dragon-themed drone show on Feb 18 after it encountered mechanical issues with the drones during its pre-show tests.

The final display of The Legend Of The Dragon Gate, which features 1,500 synchronised drones forming aerial displays above the Marina Bay waterfront, will be cancelled, according to an MBS spokesperson. The show was scheduled for 9pm.

“The safety of the team and members of the public is our priority,” said MBS, adding that there will be no replacement shows.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank all visitors for their strong support of the inaugural drone series.”

The shows ran on Feb 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16.

The MBS spokesperson said: “A successful drone show is a complex operation that is dependent on many factors. Testing is done at each rehearsal, and we also evaluate the performance of the drones in real time.

“While it is disappointing that we have had to cancel the final show, we are still incredibly proud of the work that has gone into making Legend Of The Dragon Gate – Drone Show By The Bay a visual spectacle for the public to experience and to celebrate this Chinese New Year.”

