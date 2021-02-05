Safra Yishun fatal accident: ACS teen lost consciousness as he was lowered from height in safety harness

The police released a statement to The Straits Times yesterday (Feb 5) with more details on the fatal accident that occurred at Safra Yishun on Wednesday (Feb 3).

A spokesperson said the 15-year-old boy from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) lost his footing during a high-element activity and was "suspended by the safety harness" in mid-air.

As he was being lowered to the ground, the teen — who has not been named — lost consciousness, and was unresponsive when the police arrived.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) attempted to resuscitate him on site and also applied an automated external defibrillator (AED) before sending him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It was reported yesterday that the boy had taken part in a high-element school activity at Safra Yishun organised by outdoor adventure learning company Camelot. The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and he died the next morning.

Lianhe Zaobao also reported that an employee — who wished to remain anonymous — said they heard people shouting that afternoon and the atmosphere was very tense. While such school activities would usually cease only at the end of the day, the activity that day was halted at around 3pm. However, they did not witness the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing. In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it has suspended outdoor activities involving heights until investigations are completed.

A spokesman for Safra Yishun also told The Straits Times that all activities at its adventure sports centre have been temporarily suspended.

