SAF's existence and preparedness crucial to Singapore's safety in the last 60 years: SM Lee

The existence and preparedness of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is one of the main reasons why the country has enjoyed peace and stability for the last 60 years, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Although the SAF has never had to fight a war to defend Singapore, this may not always be the case, said Lee, who was speaking at the SAF Day dinner at the Safti Military Institute on Friday (July 26).

"While we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst," he said.

The price of peace, however, is eternal vigilance, said Lee — where SAF servicemen are on guard every day, in the air, on land, at sea, and even in the digital domain.

"During these decades, whenever we have needed the SAF, it has always delivered."

The annual SAF Dinner is held to recognise the dedication, commitment and contributions of Singapore's service personnel in maintaining the nation's peace and security.

At the event this year, Lee – who graced the event as the Guest of Honour – was recognised for his support and contributions to both the progress of the SAF and Singapore.

As a memento, Lee, 72, was presented with a cartridge from a 25-pounder gun, embellished with artillery colours and a photo collage of him during his military tenure as an artillery officer.

The cartridge comes from the last round that Lee fired in Khatib Camp on September 21, 1984, to conclude his military career.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who was at the dinner yesterday, paid tribute to the former prime minister, saying SM Lee had on many occasions initiated or pushed for initiatives that made the SAF stronger.

"SM Lee recognised that a strong defence with the SAF as backdrop, as an instrument of state, provides political space for its leaders when dealing with other countries. It gives an edge because the political leadership can do so from a position of strength and security," Dr Ng said.

Lee joined the SAF in 1971 and received the SAF Scholarship to read mathematics at Trinity College, University of Cambridge.

He then served as a commissioned Artillery officer, and eventually rose to the rank of brigadier-general before leaving to enter politics.

In 1983, Lee also led the rescue operations during the Sentosa Cable Car incident.

During his speech, Lee noted that the SAF must always retain the trust and support of Singaporeans.

He also acknowledged the hard work of the current servicemen, as well as the support from their families.

"Without a strong SAF, Singapore would not have experienced the peace and progress that we have had for almost six decades now, nor enjoyed such stable and friendly relations with our neighbours.

"That is why every year on SAF Day, we remember and honour all those who have contributed and sacrificed to build up and serve the SAF, so that Singapore could get here today."

