Saluting frog mascots are amusing people in Singapore but China is cracking down on them

Over the past week, videos of an enthusiastic green frog mascot going around Singapore selling inflatable frog toys (or its 'babies'), interacting with and saluting members of the public have gone viral.

Some have also spotted this adorable amphibian engaging in dance battles with strangers, and even chasing the equally viral and emo Mixue snowman mascot.

Videos of the two mascots horsing around outside Paya Lebar Square have been making its rounds on TikTok.

In one of the videos, the two characters are seen running around and jumping on each other, to the amusement of the crowd gathered outside the mall.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fifibunnie/video/7237108298313403650

Netizens also loved the interaction between the two, with one saying that the interaction made their day.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

This mischievous frog might be welcomed in Singapore, but it looks like authorities in China aren't taking too well to its presence.

A video of Shanghai officials berating one of these frog mascots has been making its rounds on Chinese social media platforms, sparking outrage among netizens, reported the South China Morning Post.

In the video taken on May 10, Shanghai officials ordered the mascot to take off its costume. One of the officials also berated the man: "What does it feel like to dress like this every day?"

The clip upset Chinese netizens, who felt the authorities should have been more understanding of these sellers who were trying to make a living, reported the Global Times.

"Life is not easy. More understanding is needed," another wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment, expressing that street vendors who were not causing a disturbance to the local community should receive "reasonable and appropriate enforcement".

Responding to netizens' outcry, Xu Zhihu, Director of Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau said on a television programme on May 12 that the frog had been "a disturbance to passers-by and the urban environment".

Xu also explained it was illegal to sell things in public without a permit, except in officially sanctioned areas. However, he called for officials to be flexible when it comes to law enforcement.

Despite his clarification, Chinese netizens weren't convinced by his response.

"I don't think the frogs are a disturbance. They make me happy every time I see them," remarked one netizen.

ALSO READ: 'You can see tiredness on her aged face': Man in KL 'shocked' to see elderly woman work as cartoon mascot

crystal.tan@asiaone.com