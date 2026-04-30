Same same but different: Minimart in Geylang has a logo resembling Sheng Siong's

A double take is all that is needed to clear up any confusion.

Residents of Lorong 22 Geylang have been greeted by a rather familiar supermarket logo.

Hui Sheng Supermarket logo bears close resemblance to supermarket giant Sheng Siong.

The former's predominantly blue-and-white logo contains Chinese words with a stroke emphasising a green tick.

For Hui Sheng Supermarket, it used the word hui for the logo, while the Sheng Siong chain uses sheng.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the owner of Hui Sheng Supermarket said he designed the logo after his own name and was not based on other brands.

Hui Sheng Supermarket reportedly opened about two months and operates from noon to night.

The owner, who is in his 40s, told Shin Min that he was aware of online discussions about the logo similarities, but declined to comment on it.

An elderly female resident of the area shared that she was initially confused between the two supermarkets due to its similar design style.

Another resident told Shin Min: "Especially the round frame outside the logo, coupled with the green hook design, will make people think that the two are related."

Sheng Siong told Shin Min that there is no business relationship between the two parties.

[[nid:719275]]

helmy.saat@asiaone.com