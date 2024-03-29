Saving on rent? Malaysians working in Singapore caught rough sleeping on JB streets

Some Malaysians working in Singapore have been sleeping on the streets of Johor Bahru (JB), purportedly to save time and money, reported Malaysian media.

A late-night inspection along the street of Jalan Wong Ah Fook in the wee hours of Tuesday (March 26) morning saw about 20 individuals picked up for further investigation, said Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon in a Facebook post.

One rough sleeper, who identified himself as a Malaysian and is working in Singapore, was found resting on a row of seats at the nearby Larkin Sentral bus terminal, reported China Press.

The man reportedly chose to sleep at the bus terminal to minimise the time needed to travel from his home in Kota Tinggi to the Johor checkpoint.

Officers had also found several people setting up tents and bags to sleep in public spaces during an inspection of the city centre last month, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

Some were drunk, while others would litter, vandalise public facilities and urinate indiscriminately, causing inconvenience to both locals and tourists, reported NST.

Among them were also a few Malaysians working in Singapore who were sleeping rough to save money. They would then travel across the border for work come morning, said Ling.

He added that they typically live in other districts further away from the checkpoint.

To get these rough sleepers and suspected drug addicts off the streets, the Johor authorities said they will be conducting more frequent raids.

"This area serves as a central hub and popular destination for both local and foreign tourists, so the Johor Bahru City Council must ensure that its always clean and free from illicit activities," said Ling.

In an interview after the March 26 operation, Ling suggested that these Malaysians workers stay at Anjung Singgah, a temporary homeless shelter set up by the Johor Welfare Department.

"Accommodation is free for the first two weeks, after which short-term and long-term rental arrangements can be made. After earning enough income, they can rent a place elsewhere."

