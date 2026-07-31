Bus captain stops mid-journey in rain to help stranded elderly PMA rider in Toa Payoh

Noticing a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) rider in need of assistance, a bus captain stopped his vehicle mid-journey to help.

It was a rainy night when SBS Transit bus captain Omri Bin Mohd Yusof had been driving Service 153 along Jalan Toa Payoh when he noticed an elderly PMA rider stranded by the roadside, according to a Facebook post by the transport operator on Thursday (July 30).

The incident occurred on July 8 at around 8.15pm, based on a separate Facebook post by (buses[IN]gapore!), which also included photos of the incident.

The side wheels of the PMA had slipped off the pavement, causing the device to get stuck.

Pictures of the incident show the PMA tilted towards the road with oncoming traffic and unable to move forward.

Another lady had stopped to assist, but was unable to move the PMA because of its weight, said SBS Transit.

Omri proceeded to pull over on the roadside and help the elderly lady.

He also sought help from a passenger on board the bus, anticipating that it would take more than two people to lift the device.

Together, the three of them managed to lift the PMA back onto the pavement.

Omri subsequently resumed his journey after ensuring that the PMA rider was safe.

SBS Transit's Facebook post received over 700 likes, with multiple netizens pouring into the comments section with praise for Omri's kindness.

"Kindness never goes out of fashion," one netizen wrote, while others commented that Omri should be rewarded for going the extra mile.

Another wrote: "Simple act but great help. To the bus captain Salute to you."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com