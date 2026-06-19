SBS Transit employees help Australian tourist recover missing shopping bag just hours before her flight

An Australian tourist has thanked SBS Transit and its staff for helping her recover a shopping bag before her flight.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (June 18), the bus operator praised two of its employees, Assistant Interchange Supervisor Salim Bin Alias and Bus Captain Abdul Lathiff B Parek, for their proactiveness in helping a tourist recover her lost item.

The tourist, known as Serena, wrote a letter to SBS Transit recounting the incident on April 4, where she had mistakenly left a shopping bag on Service 32 bus four hours before she was scheduled to fly home.

She subsequently called SBS Transit for help, and was assisted by Salim, who retraced her journey and narrowed the search to a few buses and waited for them to return to Buona Vista Terminal after completing their trips.

According to SBS, Lathiff found the lost shopping bag on his bus and promptly handed it over.

Salim immediately called Serena to share the good news, and her husband, Paul, retrieved it from the terminal.

"I always feel happy when passengers are reunited with their belongings," said Salim.

"Knowing that we have helped ease someone's worries makes the effort worthwhile," he added.

'Brilliant customer service'

Serena praised SBS for its "brilliant customer service" in the letter, adding that it is "something to be proud of".

"Please pass on my special thanks to Salim, who took my original call for assistance, and diligently handled the matter until I arrived to pick up the bag," she said, adding that she even made it to the airport in time to explore Jewel before flying off.

She wrote: "Our Singapore holiday was a much needed break made memorable by all the friendly and welcoming people we met. We now recommend Singapore to all our friends and look forward to travelling there again in the future."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com