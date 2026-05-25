'It was the right thing to do': SBS Transit bus captain praised for returning passenger's $35k diamond ring

A bus passenger who left behind an expensive and sentimental diamond ring was so delighted to get it back the next day that she burst into tears when she saw it.

Sharing the incident in a Facebook post on Monday (May 25), public transport operator SBS Transit praised its senior bus captain Teo Lai Huat for his actions.

"The ring may have been worth thousands, but the honesty, empathy and sense of responsibility Lai Huat showed without a second thought were truly priceless. Thank you, Lai Huat, for looking out for our passengers with so much heart!"

The ring owner, Clarissa Tan, had also written in to the The Straits Times' forum page to thank Teo.

Tan said she had been having drinks with friends on May 11 before she boarded bus service 10 in Siglap at around 10pm, and alighted along East Coast Road.

"I accidentally left my diamond solitaire ring, worth about $35,000, on the bus. The ring is precious to me because of its monetary worth and sentimental value," Tan said in her letter which was published on May 14.

She contacted SBS Transit the next morning and was relieved to be told that Teo had found the ring at the end of his shift at Kent Ridge Terminal and returned it to the office.

"Acts of integrity and honesty such as his deserve to be recognised and celebrated," she wrote.

"I hope SBS Transit and the public will recognise Mr Teo for his exemplary conduct. People like him make a real difference to the lives of others," she added.

'She burst into tears when she saw the ring again'

In its Facebook post, SBS Transit said Teo was doing a routine end-of-trip inspection after parking his bus at Kent Ridge Terminal when he found the ring on the floor.

He immediately reported the find and handed it over to his supervisor for safekeeping.

"The next morning, a worried lady called in and was relieved to learn that the ring had been found. When she arrived to collect the ring, she was so overwhelmed with relief and gratitude that she burst into tears," said SBS Transit.

"It was the right thing to do," Teo said.

"I just hoped that the ring could be returned to its rightful owner as soon as possible."

"She burst into tears when she saw the ring again," he recalled.

"I could tell how much it meant to her."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com