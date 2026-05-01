This made my day: Bus captain holds up umbrella for commuters during downpour

It was a simple gesture, but one which warmed everyone's hearts.

This was how TikTok user @singaporeproperties described their encounter with service 145 bus captain Liu Yongbin on Monday (April 27) afternoon in a video posted by them on the platform.

The 20-second video shows Liu standing at the bus' front doors, holding up an umbrella to shelter boarding commuters from the heavy rain at a bus stop near Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Liu smiled and nodded his head at the passengers, patiently waiting for them to board the bus.

The caption in the post called the gesture "a beautiful act of kindness", adding: "Everyone was smiling, hearts full of appreciation - you could feel the warmth in the air.

"The way passengers smiled at him, and how he smiled back with pure joy, like he truly loves his job. It melted everyone's hearts."

In response to media queries, a SBS Transit spokesperson said Liu's actions exemplified the transport operator's culture of care and reliable service.

"This also demonstrates our commitment to creating a pleasant journey for our passengers," the spokesperson added.

@singaporeproperties First time I witnessed such a beautiful act of kindness... Our bus driver opened his umbrella in the pouring rain just to shelter us passengers as we boarded. Everyone was smiling, hearts full of appreciation — you could feel the warmth in the air. The way passengers smiled at him, and how he smiled back with pure joy, like he truly loves his job... it melted everyone’s heart. Thank you, dear Bus Driver of Bus 121 at Tiong Bahru Plaza (around noon today). You didn’t just help us stay dry — you made our whole day brighter. Humanity like this restores my faith in people. Who else has met a kind soul like him? Spread the good vibes! #KindBusDriver #SingaporeKindness #RainyDayHero #ActsOfKindness #singaporeproperties ♬ âm thanh gốc - Khi nào HSK3 thì đổi tên 📚

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