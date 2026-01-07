This made my day: Newton MRT station staff borrow slippers for commuter after her sandals break in heavy rain

Three SBS Transit staff at Newton MRT station have earned the praise of a train commuter after they tried to repair her sandals which broke during her journey last month.

On Wednesday (Jan 7), SBS Transit shared the post by Susan Loh, the affected commuter.

The public transport operator said that three station staff — Station Managers Mohamed Yadly and Jeffrey Chen and Assistant Station Manager Maharaja Chettier — had tried to fix the commuter's sandals.

"When that wasn't possible, they went the extra mile by borrowing a pair of slippers from an off-duty colleague for Ms Susan so that she could continue her journey safely," wrote SBS Transit.

Recounting the incident on Facebook, Loh said that the incident happened on Dec 13.

"I was rushing out and didn't want to wear track shoes (as it was raining heavily), so I wore a pair of sandals.

"Suddenly, my sandals broke at Newton MRT. Luckily, I met so many kind souls helping me. They even offered me their slippers to wear for the day!," wrote an appreciative Loh.

According to SBS Transit, she returned to the station the next day to return the slippers and expressed her gratitude to the trio.

"Her journey could have stopped there. Instead, a kind gesture made all the difference.

"This is service with heart, and we couldn't be more proud," SBS Transit added.

