'Felt like natural thing to do': SBS Transit staff who helped elderly woman seen lying on road in Boon Lay receives SCDF award

An SBS Transit staff, who stayed by the side of an elderly woman seen lying on the road outside Boon Lay Bus Interchange in March, eventually helping her to safety, has been presented with the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) Community First Responder award.

Wong Chee Chuon, an assistant interchange supervisor, was presented with the award earlier this week, the bus and rail operator said in a social media post on Friday (July 3) evening.

On March 25, Wong received a report about a congestion along Jurong West Central 3 and proceeded to check on the situation.

"When I saw her lying in the middle of the road, I didn't think further — my priority was her safety," he recounted in a commendation post by SBS Transit on March 27.

According to Wong, the woman kept her eyes shut and remained silent, but did not appear to be in pain or have any breathing difficulties.

@asiaone Thanks to the SBS Transit staff, the elderly woman remained safe despite traffic building up behind her. #sgnews #Singapore #Road #NotAllHeroesWearCapes ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Wong said that she did not respond to his questions, adding that she started struggling when he tried to help her up.

Despite the woman's resistance, Wong persevered in his efforts and managed to fetch her to the roadside with the help of an SMRT staff.

He continued staying with her, even after SCDF paramedics arrived as the elderly woman had grown increasingly agitated and resisted help, SBS Transit said.

The woman was later taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Recounting what happened, Wong said: "Helping someone felt like the natural thing to do. I'm just glad I could help at that moment."

[[nid:732509]]

editor@asiaone.com