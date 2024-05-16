SCDF officer dies after fighting fire on board marine vessel

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer has died after fighting a fire on board a marine vessel anchored in the southwest, according to a press release on Thursday (May 16).

SCDF was alerted to the fire at 12.15am. Firefighters from West Coast Marine Fire Station boarded the vessel after noticing smoke billowing from the engine room.

A Rota Commander, paired with another firefighter, attempted to put out the blaze inside the smoke-logged room.

While the firefighter sprayed a water jet towards the source of the fire, the Rota Commander went around the room with a thermal imager to look for other hot spots in the area.

A support team of firefighters then entered and found the Rota Commander lying at the bottom of the staircase, about 4m down from the engine room.

The regular officer was conscious but appeared unwell, so he was immediately evacuated.

He later lost consciousness and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on him. He was later evacuated to Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal and conveyed to the National University Hospital.

When ambulance arrived at the hospital at around 5.50am, the officer was pronounced dead.

"The SCDF is deeply saddened by the death of our officer," the statement said. "We are providing the family with our fullest support."

Investigations are ongoing and more details will be provided when available.

