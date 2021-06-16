SCDF rescues 6-year-old boy who got leg stuck at Bishan playground

It's the June school holidays and it's time for the kids to play.

A six-year-old boy, however, got his leg stuck while playing with his sister at a playground along Bishan Street 23 on Tuesday (June 15) evening.

He slipped while climbing a wire tunnel and his thigh was caught in a gap, the children's mum told Shin Min Daily News.

The boy's sister rushed home to alert their mum who quickly called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help before making her way to the playground.

According to the woman, SCDF officers arrived on the scene about 10 to 15 minutes later.

Using hydraulic equipment, officers freed the boy's leg from the playground feature, the SCDF told AsiaOne.

A paramedic also assessed the child's condition and he was not taken to hospital.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Marymount MP Gan Siow Huang thanked the SCDF for rescuing the boy, adding that he is okay and "hopes to be able to use the playground again".

She said: "We have closed the playground in the meantime and will improve its design for better safety before re-opening it."

A 6-year old boy's leg was caught at a playground near Blk 229 in Bishan yesterday. Thankfully, the boy was not hurt.🙏... Posted by Gan Siow Huang 颜晓芳 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

ALSO READ: SCDF rescues girl trapped on top of playground structure at Pasir Ris Park

xavierpoh@asiaone.com